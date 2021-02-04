Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office taking over investigation of Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A homicide initially discovered by Little Rock Police on Wednesday night is now thought to have originally occurred in Lonoke County.

Police were contacted about a white male in need of medical assistance in front of a home in the 1400 block of South Elm Street just after 8:00 p.m. 

When they arrived, they found 60-year-old John Harp suffering from lacerations. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Harp’s body was then sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

Detectives were not able to find the exact crime location, but after contacting the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Department on a possible address related to Harp, it was determined that the crime happened within Lonoke County.

The investigation was then turned over to the LCSD for investigation.

A vehicle is being processed that may have been used to transport the victim’s body to Pulaski County.

The investigation is ongoing.

