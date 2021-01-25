Lonoke man leads deputies on car chase with unbuckled toddler in backseat

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.- A Lonoke County parolee is back behind bars after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

“This just turned out to be so much more,” said Lt. James Hall, Lonoke Co Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. James Hall with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said it all started when an investigator saw Parolee Paul Holt Jr driving a car, swerving into oncoming traffic.

“He was all over the road,” said Lt. Hall.

Lt. Hall said the investigator tried to pull Holt over, that’s when he sped up, driving more than 100 miles an hour.

Lt. Hall said Arkansas State Police and Carlisle Police Department assisted in catching Holt.

According to LCSO, ASP Troopers performed a PIT on the car, and it came to a stop in a deep ditch and thick brush. However, the chase didn’t end there.

“He got out and just started running away, down a ditch line, he was caught 150-200 feet from his vehicle. Didn’t tell any of us there was a kid in the car,” said Lt. Hall.

Lt. Hall said in the car, he found a one-year-old boy. The toddler wasn’t even buckled in.

“The child was not restrained in the car seat at the time that I got down to the vehicle and the car seat itself wasn’t locked by the seat belt,” said Lt. Hall.

Lt. Hall said the little boy was okay and his mother picked him up.

According to LCSO, the mother’s boyfriend, Holt, was watching the toddler while she was away.

As for Holt, he is facing several felony charges ranging from aggravated assault to endangering the welfare of a minor.

“We try not to just throw the book at everybody but crimes against children or crimes with children in the area and they have no say in it-you’re putting someone’s life in your hands that doesn’t want to be there. We don’t take that lightly,” said Holt.