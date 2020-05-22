Lowe’s to allocate 10,000 face masks to nursing homes and grocery store workers in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today that home improvement retailer Lowes donated 10,000 N-95 masks to nursing homes and grocery store workers across the entire state.

News Release from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is proud to announce home improvement retailer Lowe’s will deliver 10,000 N95 face masks to nursing homes and grocery store employees throughout Arkansas. Lowe’s will deliver 8,000 face masks to the Arkansas Health Care Association and 2,000 to the Arkansas Grocers & Retail Merchants Association who will distribute the masks throughout the State.

“Many Arkansans continue to work in high-risk environments to protect our most vulnerable loved ones and ensure our State’s daily needs are met, but they are also putting their own health and safety on the line,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Thank you, Lowe’s, for working with my office to make sure Arkansans have essential resources to protect themselves.”

“We are thankful to Lowe’s for their commitment to supplying protective face masks,” said Rachel Bunch, executive director at AHCA. “Our staff has remained dedicated to providing the best care to our residents. These face masks will allow our staff to continue to stay protected while caring for the states most vulnerable. We appreciate the recognition of our vulnerable population and workers by General Rutledge.”

Since the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration on March 11, Rutledge has allocated $1 million to the State to acquire personal protective equipment for medical personnel, $3 million to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Quick Action Loan Program for small businesses and facilitated the donation of thousands of N95 facemasks to law enforcement and first responders. Rutledge has worked with Walmart, Amazon, eBay and Facebook to combat price gouging and the Attorney General’s Office has received almost 19,800 phone calls on price gouging and related scams.

Arkansans needing to report price gouging or scams should visit the Attorney General’s Office at ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.