LR Central High will be all virtual Thursday and Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District released a letter yesterday regarding Little Rock Central High being virtual Thursday and Friday.

You can read the letter below from Principal Nancy Rousseau who sent the letter to parents Wednesday evening:

Good evening, Central Family. This is Principal Nancy Rousseau.

We received a report late this evening of 4 students in our athletics program who tested positive for COVID-19. Although our Point of Contact (POC) team has just begun close contact tracing efforts, we have already determined the need to quarantine at least 85 students and at least 4 staff. Central will move to virtual instruction for the remainder of this week and students should access lessons though their teachers and Schoology. LRSD will utilize the remainder of this week to work with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and LRSD’s POC team to continue efforts on contact tracing, and to deep clean and sanitize the school. Decisions regarding school for the week of October 5th-9th, will be made later this week.

Families who wish to pick up meals may do so at Central, and are requested to call 447-1407 or 447-2458 by 10 a.m. tomorrow, October 1st.

Please know that we will continue to work with ADH and will follow the guidelines, and will inform any student or staff who is at risk or who has come into contact with an individual who has tested positive. Little Rock School District values the health of every student and staff member and that is why we are taking this extra step to research the extent of possible contacts.

Central is asking members of the community to continue monitoring their health. Please follow all guidelines set by the Arkansas Department of Health-physical distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands. We will continue to be transparent and work with our POC to notify anyone who may be impacted. Thanks for your understanding and stay safe.