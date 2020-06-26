LR Mayor signs executive order requiring everyone to wear face coverings in public places

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This Afternoon Mayor Frank Scott Jr. signed an executive order requiring people to wear face masks while in Little Rock City Limits.

The 12-page document outlines where Arkansas is projected to be with COVID cases in the next few months. The requirements for wearing face coverings and exemptions.

“I think we need to use common sense,” said Clint McCool who works in Little Rock.

Thursday afternoon in downtown Little Rock, sidewalks are seeing a steady flow of people, but face masks are few and far between, but that could change with Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s new executive order.

“I think it’s up to each person’s own discretion,” said McCool.

The executive order says ‘All members of the public must wear a face mask outside their home, except when social distancing is available. This includes when at the grocery store, riding public transportation and while at work near others’.

Mayor Scott posted about the executive order on Facebook saying it’s in the best interest of the city. Many took to the comments to share their support saying ‘Thank you, it’s about time somebody has some common sense.’

Others shared their disagreement saying ‘Never thought I would disagree with you and 100% agree with our Governor.’

Now Governor Hutchinson has been vocal about not supporting municipalities who are issuing their own orders for face coverings.

“The most important thing is that somehow we increase the number of people who take personal responsibility and understand it,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson says a statewide order is not in the works either. McCool says that would change his outlook if the order came from the Governor.

“I’m not completely against masks, I just think there’s an appropriate protocol,” said McCool.

This executive order is only in effect during the Governor’s health emergency.

Exemptions from the rules include:

Children 12 and under

When in a personal office

While driving a car

If a medical professional advised that the mask may pose a risk to the person wearing it.

To read the full executive order by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. click the document below.