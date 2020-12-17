LRPD, ATF announce arrests in connection to August vandalism at Pulaski Co. law enforcement agencies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities say arrests have been made in connection to vandalisms at Pulaski County law enforcement agencies in August.

According to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department, their officers helped the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) serve federal warrants “for incidents that occurred this summer in Pulaski County to police facilities”.

Officials with LRPD say the case involved an incident at the 12th Street Police Station where Molotov Cocktails were thrown at police vehicles.

Little Rock police did not say how many people were arrested.

An official with ATF says there will be a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday about the arrests.

