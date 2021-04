LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a body was found dead in a car outside a store overnight.

Officers responded to the scene at the Dollar General located at 7710 Colonel Glenn Road.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: @LRpolice says a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car in this Dollar General parking lot off Colonel Glenn Rd. Confirm officers responded around midnight. No suspect info. pic.twitter.com/k9RLdNsnF6 — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) April 7, 2021

Police have not identified the victim nor have they released a cause of death.

No information on a suspect in the case has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.