LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department need help identifying an Aggravated Robbery and Kidnapping suspect.

On February 22, 2020 an Aggravated Robbery of a vehicle and Kidnapping incident occured in the area of Kavanaugh Blvd.

This indivdual pictured has been identified as a suspect involed in the incident.

If anyone knows the identity of the pictured suspect you are asked to contact Little Rock Police.