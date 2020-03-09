Little Rock police officer indicted in child porn investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – An officer with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) has been indicted in a child pornography investigation.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the LRPD said Officer Eddie Seaton was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possession of child porn and was taken into custody Monday by LRPD detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service.

“On December 30, 2019, the Little Rock Police Department Vice Detail executed a search and seizure warrant with the assistance of LRPD SWAT team, FBI personnel, and additional local law enforcement agencies at the residence of an officer employed with LRPD,” the release states.

“The warrant was issued after a joint investigation by Little Rock Police Department (Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force) and FBI personnel regarding images that depicted child pornography. During the course of the investigation, computers and other devices were seized for further investigation. Officer Seaton was placed on administrative leave as this joint investigation continued,” added the release.

Officer Seaton has been relieved of duty as the internal investigation is being conducted.

He was hired by the department on March 30, 2007.