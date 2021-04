LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — It was 110 years ago that Little Rock Patrolman John O. Miller died in the line of duty.

LRPD took to Twitter to remember him on Friday, noting that he lost his life while attempting to arrest a man for disturbing the peace.

According to the non-profit organization Officer Down Memorial Page, the suspect was arrested, convicted of second-degree murder, and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

On this day in 1911, Patrolman John O. Miller was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a man for disturbing the peace. Today, we remember you. pic.twitter.com/x5TsMJeqQk — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 23, 2021

Officer Miller was survived by his wife and one child.