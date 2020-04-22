LRPD searching for man wanted in connection to hit and run that injured 1-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Little Rock Police need your help finding a man who’s wanted in connection to a hit and run that injured a child.

Police say Elvin Williams III, 34, was backing up a vehicle that hit a 21-month-old child at the Madison Heights Apartments on April 2.

Officers say Williams left the scene of the accident without providing proper information.

Police say the child spent several days undergoing medical treatment before being released from the hospital.

Officers say Williams is aware of the active warrant, but has not turned himself in.

Williams is likely driving a green 2015 Dodge Challenger with an Arkansas License Plate “MKACYC” or a teal/green 2008 Jeep Wrangler with an Arkansas License Plat “MKACJO”.

If you see Williams or know where he may be, call Hit and Run Investigators at 501-918-5108.

LATEST HEADLINES