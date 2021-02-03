Lyon College student found dead in dorm identified

by: Caitrin Assaf

Posted: / Updated:

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KARK) — The Batesville community is mourning the sudden death of a freshman Lyon student, who was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday afternoon.

19-year-old James Gilfedder of California was attending Lyon College to play first base on the men’s baseball team. Batesville police say he had last attended an off-campus party at a home rented by a few of his teammates. Just after 12:30 pm Saturday afternoon, he was found unresponsive in his dorm room and later pronounced dead. Police are waiting on an autopsy to determine cause of death, and have identified 3 persons of interest. No arrests have been made. 

Fletcher Spillers, a Batesville resident, is only a year older than Gilfedder. He was saddened to hear the news Tuesday, saying, “of course the first feeling that I have is sympathy…I can’t even imagine my parents, with me being around the same age, just how devastated it would be.” 

A memorial service for the Lyon College community will be held Wednesday at 4:00 pm on the Fred Wann baseball field. 

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
