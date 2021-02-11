Man killed and left in the parking lot of CHI St. Vincent has been identified

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The man who was killed on Wednesday and left in the parking lot of the Emergency entrance at CHI St. Vincent has been identified.

Brian Keith Britt, 47, of Conway died from gunshot wounds shortly after gun shots were heard from the parking area.

Surveillance video captured a red pickup truck speeding away from the hospital.  Because of help from the public, investigators have now located that vehicle.

Britt’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

