FORREST CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Kentucky man died in a vehicular pursuit by an Arkansas State Trooper on Sunday.

According to a news release, the pursuit began in Forrest City on Sunday, July 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m. when a traffic violation led the trooper to initiate a traffic stop.

John Bomar, 19, then exited the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 and turned north onto Arkansas Highway 1, increasing his speed to more than 100 miles per hour.

The release states a state trooper executed a precision intervention technique near St. Francis and Cross County line which led to Bomar’s vehicle exiting the highway into a farm field.

Troopers then tried to administer life-saving measures to Bomar but he was later pronounced dead at a Wynne hospital.

An investigation of the incident will reportedly be submitted to a prosecuting attorney of jurisdiction who will decide whether the use of deadly force was consistent with state laws.