Man thought shot by police in Arkansas now ruled a suicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man initially thought killed by a police officer’s bullet at an Arkansas hospital died instead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Arkansas State Police had said the Monday shooting outside the emergency room at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock was by a university police officer.

On Tuesday, though, the state medical examiner issued a preliminary finding of suicide in the death of 59-year-old Bobby Hollingshead of Sheridan, Arkansas.

Hollingshead was taken inside the hospital for treatment but later died.

