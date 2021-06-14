Marker unveiled to remember last known racial terror lynching death in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A new marker has been unveiled to remember the 1927 lynching death of John Carter in Little Rock.

Carter is believed to be the final documented victim of racial terror lynching in Pulaski County.

His lynching happened near where in modern-day we have the intersection of 12th Street, Kanis Road and Rodney Parham.

Organizers from the Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorial Movement say it is important to learn from history.

Currently, there are two dozen organizations in central Arkansas that are working to place monuments at the site of all known incidents of racialized terror lynching.

