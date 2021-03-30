Mask will be required in Marked Tree School District after statewide mandate is lifted

MARKED TREE, Ark. — Arkansas is set to lift the statewide mask mandate on Wednesday, but the Marked Tree School District says masks will still be required in the classroom.

“There is something that we do know for sure. that masks along with other features we put in place has worked to help keep our kids safe,” Superintendent Matt Wright said.

Wright posted a YouTube video over the weekend, to inform parents and students about the district’s decision.

Wright says there are currently no active cases in the school district and that only four students tested positive in the district during the coronavirus pandemic. He wants to keep those numbers low.

The mask mandate will remain in effect at marked tree schools until the end of the school year.

