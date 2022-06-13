UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of June 11, 2022, authorities informed the public that Earnest Galbert was found deceased.

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Earnest Galbert. Galbert is described as a Black male, who was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a green shirt.

He was also last seen on Monday, June 6, 2022, near the creek of Ouachita County Road. If you know the whereabouts of Galbert, please contact the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department at 870-231-5300.