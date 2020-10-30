Missouri sheriff: Suspect in homicide could be in Hot Springs area

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) – A sheriff’s office in Vernon County, Missouri says a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide is believed to be in the Hot Springs area.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Goodwin is being sought by authorities for abandonment of a corpse in connection to a homicide that happened on Wednesday in Southwest Vernon County, Missouri.





He is pictured above with and without facial hair.

Deputies say the victim is Connie J. Goodwin, 63. According to officials, the victim is Aaron Goodwin’s mother.

If you see Aaron Goodwin or know where he may be, call the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office communications center at 417-667-6042.

LATEST POSTS: