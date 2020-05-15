Mock wedding set up to see new venue directive in action

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — We are days away from restrictions being loosened for large indoor venues in Arkansas.

This includes venues for concerts, movies, sporting events, and weddings.​

Recently the directive from Governor Asa Hutchinson changed from allowing 50 people at a venue to now allowing 33 percent capacity.​

“They’re getting their day, it’s just not going to look like they expected it to look.” Anna Dickinson, Owner of Perception.​

Masks, hand sanitizer, and tape are just a handful of things that are now needed for a wedding during this pandemic. ​

“They still can have a COVID safe reception if we follow the guidelines,” said Dickinson.​

Wedding Planner, Anna Dickinson, is one of a dozen wedding vendors in Arkansas who came together at Rusty Tractor Vineyards to put those guidelines into action.​

“Today was a perfect practice run, we got all the kinks worked out,” said Dickinson.​

Here’s what a wedding will now look like:​

You will be screened a the door asked a few questions, have your temperature taken, and required to wear a mask.​

Only 33 percent of the venue’s capacity will be allowed in.​

Social Distancing rules will be followed throughout the entire venue.​

Food will be caterer-served buffets or plated meals.​



​As the venue was transformed into a COVID-safe space, one bride and groom became more comfortable with their approaching big day.​

“We were honestly scared that we wouldn’t be able to have a wedding at all but with the new directives and seeing what the vendors are able to do, we see we are able to have a normal wedding,” said Joanna Snell, Bride.​

Joanna Snell and Joshua Perry are walking down the aisle on July 15th.​

They said no amount of restrictions would stop them from exchanging vows.​

“I don’t think any of its going to take away from how special it is or the meaning and that’s what we need to focus on,” said Joshua Perry, Groom.​

Dickinson said the directive is a good starting point and vendors may take precautions one step further to ensure safety.​

“We are giving you everything you need to have a COVID safe wedding during the pandemic,” said Dickinson.​

To see the full directive for indoor venues, click here.​

A few vendors involved in today’s mock wedding are: