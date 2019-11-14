Mom claims school paddling left son with severe bruises

GUY, Ark. (KARK) — A Faulkner County mom is furious after her son got corporal punishment at school, but instead of a swat on the backside, she says her son was beaten and left with the bruises to prove it.

Lydia Payne says she found out about the spanking when her son sent her pictures of his bruises.

“My son’s entire buttock is very deeply black and blue,” Payne said. “It makes me furious, it make me sick, it makes me sad, it makes me angry.”

It happened at Guy-Perkins High School. Payne claims her 7th grader was joking around in class and says his consequence was 3 hits with a wooden paddle.

“They made him remove his blue jeans so he was just wearing basketball shorts and underwear,” Payne added.

State law requires a witness for corporal punishments to help prevent any abuse. According to the police report, the principal was present when her son was spanked.

“It is not justifiable in any way shape or form,” Payne said.

Superintendent Joe Fisher says legally he can’t talk about what happened, instead releasing the following statement:

The district was made aware of a complaint by a parent, which is currently being investigated. The district, by law, cannot comment on any personnel matters at this time. Please know that the Guy-Perkins School District takes the safety of students seriously and is cooperating with authorities during their part of the investigation.

Corporal punishment is allowed at the Guy-Perkins school district, but parents have to sign a form giving permission. The handbook outlines rules for corporal punishment including, “not be excessive or administered with malice.”

Payne says she never signed a form allowing corporal punishment for her son.

A week after the spanking, bruises are still visible on Payne’s son but she’s determined they’ll never show up again.

“It states in his file that he is not to have corporal punishment,” Payne said.

The superintendent says legally he cannot say if any disciplinary actions have been taken against the teacher and principal.

Guy Police are investigating, as well as State Police and Faulkner County DHS.