More than 500,000 face masks sent to Arkansas students, says Governor Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During his weekly COVID-19 update on Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state has sent more than 500,000 high-filtration masks to students across the state.

According to the Governor, the masks should be delivered by the end of the week.

Governor Hutchinson also took time to applaud the school districts that have adopted mask mandates, enough so that more than half of all students in the state are required to wear one at school.

“They’re making a judgement based upon what they see is the best public health outcome for the students in their district,” says Governor Hutchinson. “To me, they have served well, they have taken on that responsibility, and they have represented their districts.”

Of the 500,000 masks, 325,00 are specifically designed for children.