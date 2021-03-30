Most robbed cities in each state; Pine Bluff #1 in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Hang on to your belongings if you’re in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, according to a new report.

A new report by YourLocalSecurity (a partner of SafeStreets) showed that in 2020, Pine Bluff was the most robbed city in Arkansas and 24th nationally. The robbery rate was 23.13 per 10,000 people.

PINE BLUFF: 10th largest city in Arkansas, located in Jefferson County and has a population of 49,000, according to 2010 census data.

In 2019, West Memphis was tops for the most robbed city in the state and ranked 28th nationally. The robbery rate was 40.99 per 10,000.

A comparison was made between 2017 and 2019 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Arkansas. It showed a decrease by nearly 44% in top robbed cities.

Analysts from YourLocalSecurity looked at national FBI reported robbery data to determine which cities reported the highest number of robberies per capita of 10,000 people. The data was then applied to the state level to find the “most robbed city in each state.” The top robbed cities per state were then ranked on a national level.

