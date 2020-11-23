Mountain Home man faces rape, sexual assault charges

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark.- A Mountain Home man who faces felony rape and second-degree sexual assault charges turned himself in Sunday evening.

Baxter County Sheriff John F. Montgomery said Jeffrey Barger, 39, is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A news release sent Monday noted a warrant was issued for Barger after an investigation into a complaint received November 4 by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division claiming that he sexually assaulted two young girls.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Barger would not agree to make himself available for an interview with investigators and authorities could not physically locate him.

Investigators say while Barger did not make himself available for an interview and could not be found, there was still sufficient evidence obtained in the case to ask the prosecuting attorney’s office to file charges against him.

A bench warrant was issued November 13.

Barger is scheduled to appear in circuit court on December 3.

