MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman from Mountain Home was arrested after police found her 16-year-old with a stab wound.

Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, was arrested on Sunday, March 20 after Mountain Home police responded for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound to the chest. The boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, the victim was the son of Henley.

Henley was taken into custody and is facing a charge of first-degree murder and is being held in the Baxter County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Mountain Home Police Department and Arkansas State Police are conducting the investigation.