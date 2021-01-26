Multiple sheriff’s vehicles broken into at River Market in downtown Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Investigators processing the scene Tuesday morning in the River Market in downtown Little Rock where five sheriff’s vehicles were broken into overnight.

The vehicles that were seen appeared to all be from other counties; three of the vehicles had smashed windshields, all parked in the public parking lot by the Junction Bridge.

Two of the identified vehicles were from Crawford and Pope county.

The scene was being processed at around 5:30 a.m. with shattered glass littering the ground.

No word yet on what, if any, items were taken from the vehicles, but many items from inside the vehicles were seen scattered on the ground.

More information will be released as the day goes on.