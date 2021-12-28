Need to get rid of your Christmas tree? Donate it to create new fish habitats

A Christmas tree thrown out with the trash after the Christmas season comes to an end in the UK.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking to continue your gift-giving after the Christmas holiday, several Little Rock District lakes are accepting discarded Christmas trees to be used as fish cover, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Little Rock, Ark.

Only real trees are being accepted, not artificial and they must be free of ornaments and tinsel to protect the fish.

According to a press release, the trees will then be available for anyone to use as fish shelter and attractors in recreational fishing.

They can be picked up to sink as fish cover but must be done with natural rock. Any unclaimed trees will be sunk by the USACE or Arkansas Game and Fish later.

Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Norfork: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp

Bull Shoals: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp

Beaver Lake: Boat ramps at Highway 12 bridge, Monte Ne and Don Roufa

Millwood Lake: Cottonshed Park, White Cliffs, Millwood State Park

Dierks Lake: Jefferson Ridge Park, South ramp

DeQueen Lake: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp

Gilham Lake: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp

Donors must place their trees to the side of ramps, so as to not block ramp access or parking areas.