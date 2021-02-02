Neighbors concerned over state of historic Little Rock mansion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – In a quiet quarter of downtown Little Rock, a historic property has seemingly returned to nature.

Advocates for the nearly 200-year-old Terry House are concerned that the mansion has been left to rot, seemingly abandoned by its managers.

“I was just very disheartened that no one has been taking care of the mansion,” said Ellen Fennell, who posted updated photos of the home on the “Friends of Terry Mansion” Facebook page.

Terry house has been standing since 1840, but the property – now managed by the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts – has seen better days, and its condition is worrying neighbors. “The brick columns are rotting, the porch is rotting,” Fennell said.

Fennell is a member of two Facebook pages advocating for the home’s renovation – “Friends of Terry Mansion” and “Forgotten Little Rock.” She reached out to members in both organizations to stand up for the community gallery and event space.

“We’re just a group of people who have loved the Terry mansion for a long time,” Fennell explained.

On her Monday morning walk about the property, she noticed cracks in the walls, missing panels, and garbage surrounding the home. Distressed, she reached out to like-minded community members, who are tired of seeing the home deteriorate year after year. “Something needs to be done and the Arts Center doesn’t seem to be moving to do that,” said Fennell.

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts says they understand the building is a little worse for wear, but the home is still safe – issuing a statement that reads, “In May 2020, AMFA hired a contractor to evaluate the entire mansion….While there is superficial façade damage that needs to be addressed, there are currently no structural issues or plumbing problems…”

They added that staff regularly check the grounds and inside the home, and spoke on the future of the property: “AMFA leadership have been in discussion with both city and state officials for nearly a year on developing plans for the future purpose and care of the mansion.”

While the future of Terry House is still up in the air, Fennell and friends just want to see it returned to its former glory. “To see it restored, it would just be marvelous,” Fennell said. She estimates that repairs would be around $1,000,000. The last full renovation to the home was in 1981.