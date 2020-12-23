Nestle to expand production facility in Jonesboro, hire 100 workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nestlé will invest more than $100 million to expand its production facility in Jonesboro, adding a new line to produce Hot Pockets brand sandwiches, according to a release from the company on Wednesday.

According to Nestlé, the company plans to hire at least 100 new employees over two years, as well as renovate and add 90,00 square feet to the plant.

“Consumers are embracing eating at home like never before and rediscovering the frozen category, an evolution brought on by the pandemic that is showing signs of taking hold for the long term,” said factory manager Mike Mahon. “As we embrace the trend and plan for the future, we’re excited to be investing in our Jonesboro factory to support our Hot Pockets business.”

The Jonesboro facility opened in 2002 and currently employees approximately 750 people fulltime, producing frozen foods for the Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, DiGiorno, Tombstone, and Sweet Earth brands.

Hot Pockets debuted in 1983 and was acquired by Nestlé in 2002.

The company says it plans to begin construction in January.