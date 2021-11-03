New footage released of Arkansas students’ race to avoid alleged shooter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We are learning more about the race to safety for three high school students after they were followed in their car and shot at while headed to swim practice early Thursday morning.

Newly released 911 calls and Little Rock Police body camera footage paint the girls’ route to find help and show the moment LRPD officers arrived on the scene and took the accused shooter into custody.

The 911 call lasts just under 13 minutes, and opens with one of the students, 14-year-old Hazel Hestes, pleading with police: “Help! We’re being chased, we’re on South Cedar right now, there’s a car and it just shot a gun out the window.”

KARK / Fox 16 spoke with Hestes on the day of the shooting. She says although the teens were scared, they knew they had to stay calm in order to stay safe.

“We were just distraught at first and panicking,” Hestes remembered, “but we realized that we have to stay focused.”

On the other end of the line, the Little Rock dispatcher was tracking them along their route, telling them to head for the capitol complex where Capitol Police were given the heads up to wait for them.

What happened next is all captured on body camera, as Little Rock Police officers rush to the scene and take 35-year-old David Harris of North Little Rock into custody after being detained by Capitol Police.

The images show officers finding an “AK” model rifle in Harris’ car, a box full of what appears to be ammo and ear protection, and spent shell casings.

Harris was booked at the Pulaski County Jail and is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon out of a vehicle. His bond is set at $1,000,000.