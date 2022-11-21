LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have announced lane closures for parts of Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock for the beginning of Thanksgiving week.

On Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22 there will be double-lane closures with traffic being controlled by construction barrels and signs.

ARDOT officials ask that drivers exercise caution when travelling through work zones.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock; includes a single-lane closure on I-30 eastbound at the I-630 westbound on-ramp and at the Broadway Street exit

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11 p.m. start time)

24-hour Closures

6th Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed

McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane; detours signed

For assistance in making additional travel plans, look at ARDOT’s lane closure map at iDriveArkansas.com. To see more details on the 30 Crossing project, head to ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.