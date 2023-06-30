CONWAY, Ark. – A Westrock Coffee facility in Conway is undergoing an expansion, bringing hundreds of job opportunities.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday that once the facility is done, those employed will make an average of at least $30 an hour.

The expanded facility is expected to create 600 new jobs in central Arkansas over five years with annual salaries of around $70,000.

Sanders said that bringing jobs to Arkansas is a part of her vision for the state in her first speech to lawmakers.

“Today’s announcement further establishes Westrock Coffee as a worldwide leader and

powerhouse within the food and beverage industry,” Governor Sanders stated. “Westrock Coffee

is another Arkansas-based success story, creating new, high paying jobs in Conway that will

benefit this thriving community and the state as a whole for decades to come.”

Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder of Westrock Coffee said that the expansion of the facility represents the company’s commitment to both customers and the state.

“We could not be more excited to headquarter our state-of-the-art extracts and ready-to-drink facility in Conway and Central Arkansas,” Ford said. “This decision represents our unwavering commitment to our employees, the community, and our customers. By expanding our jobs and packaging facility, we are strengthening our foundation for growth and reinforcing our dedication to delivering quality beverage solutions. We are grateful for the support of the Governor’s office, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, and the community of Conway for its continued support.”

In addition to bringing jobs to the state, the governor also said that tax cuts are a priority. She signed a bill in April that will cut $36 million in corporate taxes and $150 million in personal income taxes.