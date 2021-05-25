Newly vaccinated Arkansans will have choice between $20 lottery ticket, AGFC gift certificate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that newly vaccinated Arkansans will have a choice between a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Scratch Off or an Arkansas Game & Fish Commission gift certificate.

Hutchinson said that any Arkansan vaccinated from this day (May 25) forward can redeem their vaccination card at a local Arkansas Department of Health Unit for either the lottery ticket or AGFC gift card, beginning next Tuesday, June 1.

If a lottery ticket does not have a winning number, the number can be added to www.myarkansaslottery.com for a chance to win another prize.

The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission gift certificate will also have a value of around $20, he said, and can be redeemed for a fishing license or combo hunting/fishing license.

Hutchinson said the perks would also be distributed at special events throughout the state.

“This totals $2 million that we are devoting to this incentive plan,” Hutchinson said.

The Republican governor said that if the program showed success, more money could be invested back into it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

