No survivors found at site of Friday night Yell County plane crash

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — A plane has been found in rural Yell County one day after disappearing above the Waltreak community past Danville on Highway 80.

Friday evening people in Yell County, near the Waltreak Methodist Church on Highway 80, shared reports on social media of a single engine plane in distress, followed by the sound of a crash.

The FAA has confirmed that the single engine plane was lost on radar at approximately 5 p.m.

A search began at that time, and the plane was located Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in a mountainous and dense part of Yell County, according to Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey.

There were no survivors. Names are being withheld until the families of those who died have been notified.