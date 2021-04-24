No survivors found at site of Friday night Yell County plane crash

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — A plane has been found in rural Yell County one day after disappearing above the Waltreak community past Danville on Highway 80.

Friday evening people in Yell County, near the Waltreak Methodist Church on Highway 80, shared reports on social media of a single engine plane in distress, followed by the sound of a crash.

The FAA has confirmed that the single engine plane was lost on radar at approximately 5 p.m.

A search began at that time, and the plane was located Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in a mountainous and dense part of Yell County, according to Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey.

There were no survivors. Names are being withheld until the families of those who died have been notified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers