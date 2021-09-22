North Little Rock police identify man killed in McDonald’s shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities said one person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a McDonald’s in North Little Rock.

According to police, officers responded to the McDonald’s located at 4008 McCain Blvd. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired, just after 6:30 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found Michael Littles, 62, dead in a car with two other people inside, one person was suffering from a least one gunshot wound and a third with no injuries.

“All three individuals were occupants of the same vehicle that is sitting on the lot,” NLRPD Sgt. Carmen Helton said.

A grandmother of 24, Brenda Jackson, was driving by when she saw the flashing lights and crime scene tape covering the parking lot.

“I had to take another granddaughter to the high school and it’s kind of out of the way and so we got her breakfast at the McDonalds in Protho Junction. I could’ve been here,” Jackson said.

She watched as detectives took pictures of evidence and said she was thankful she took a different route this morning.

“It is very scary knowing this is so close to home,” Jackson said.

#BREAKING @NLRPD is investigating a shooting at the McDonald’s on McCain Blvd. Police have the entire parking lot taped off and there’s dozens of evidence markers on the ground. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/FugX3lF3mE — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) September 21, 2021

Investigators ask anyone who knows information about the incident to contact the North Little Rock Police Department.