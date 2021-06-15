Nursing home residents horse around after a year of being stuck indoors

HARRISON, Ark. -A man from Harrison brought unexpected joy to a group of nursing home residents Monday afternoon.

Fred Woehl, a mustang owner, brought his horse, Blue, to see the residents of Hillcrest Nursing Home. Cindy Stone, the facility director, said the residents didn’t believe it was a real horse at first.

“Well, they said, ‘is it real horses Cindy?’ and I said it’s real horses. So, they’re excited. Something different for them. They deserve it,” said Stone.

Stone adds the residents have endured a hard 12 months, and they have had parades come by, but having Blue there really made the residents happy.

“You going to nuzzle my hand?” One resident says while talking to the horse.

Woehl also told cowboy stories using Blue and had the horse do some small tricks.

“One of the good things about doing this type of thing is sharing horses. There is a connection. It’s one of those things to where they touch, they feel, they smell, and it’s just one of those things. One of the last homes I went to, there was a woman that was a hundred and three. And she wanted to ride Blue. And so, uh, Blue gave a hundred and three-year-old a horseback ride. So that was pretty cool,” said Woehl.