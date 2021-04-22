Oaklawn opens new luxury resort hotel

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) — The Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort officially opened the new luxury hotel, spa and event center Wednesday, April 21.

Louis Cella, president of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort was at the opening today in Hot Springs.

“We are taking luxury to a whole new level in Arkansas,” said Louis Cella, president of Oaklawn
Racing Casino Resort. “It will enhance the entertainment experience at Oaklawn, in Hot Springs and
throughout Arkansas, which will further elevate our status as a leading tourism and recreation
destination.”

Wayne Smith the general manager says the minute you walk through the front door you feel transported to somewhere else.

“The words like wow and beautiful and wow this is Oaklawn, this is not what we would envision it to be.” Smith said.

The expansion project included a lot more than hotel rooms, it includes expanding the casino, a spa, event center and additional food and beverages.

The resort also created more than 400 new jobs in Hot Springs.

