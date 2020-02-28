State Senator’s accused killer back in court for pre-trial hearing; attorneys discuss evidence

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – The suspect arrested last year on suspicion of killing former senator Linda Collins appeared in court Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

Circuit Judge John N. Fogleman presided over attorneys representing the state and Rebecca O’Donnell. Discussion between all parties consisted of evidence gathered, upcoming deadlines, and next court dates.

O’Donnell is charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Fogleman stated he is reviewing items under seal. He plans to give a list of items to both sets of attorneys to see if anything should be kept under the seal or released.

Among discussion, audio and video recordings were discussed. The attorneys agreed items recorded in Collins’ home will be used in the trial.

The attorneys for O’Donnell also requested to know which specific clips or recordings prosecutors plan to use in the trial.

O’Donnell’s attorneys argued there is a lot of information to go through, stating specific time frames of evidence used would help them prepare their trial.

The prosecutors plan to meet with law enforcement next month to know more about the video collected under seal.

The deadline for the attorneys to all recordings collected and presented is May 31. This also includes phone call recordings made by O’Donnell while in the Jackson County jail.

The attorneys discussed jury trial selection and size. Both sides agreed they’d like to see small, multiple juries.

While none of this discussion is finalized, Fogleman stated the discussion was needed to move forward.

The next deadline for attorneys is April 28 to provide aggravating circumstances.

The next pre-trial hearing is set for May 21. There is also a May 31 deadline on motions to suppress evidence and information concerning video and phone calls made by O’Donnell, while the final hearing before trial is set for Sept. 18.

O’Donnell’s trial is set for Oct. 19.

