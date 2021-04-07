‘Oh, hail!’ Arkansas in Top 10 for hail claims, per State Farm

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas was in the Top 10 for both hail claims and paid hail claims in the United States by State Farm insurance.

In 2020, Arkansas had 11,000 hail claims and State Farm paid $83 million in hail claims.

Over the last two years, both hail claims and amounts paid have almost doubled in Arkansas, according to State Farm data.

HAIL CLAIMS PAID IN ARKANSAS

2019: $45 million

2020: $83 million

HAIL CLAIMS IN ARKANSAS

2019: 5,600

2020: 10,600

TOP 10 STATES: 2020 HAIL CLAIMS

1. Texas 56k

2. Illinois 40k

3. Missouri 26k

4. Minnesota 23k

5. Colorado 20k

6. Oklahoma 18K

7. Iowa 16K

8. Louisiana 14K

9. Arkansas 11K

10. Nebraska 9K

TOP 10 STATES: 2020 HAIL CLAIMS PAID

1. Texas $474m

2. Illinois $394m

3. Minnesota $259m

4. Missouri $237m

5. Colorado $207m

6. Oklahoma $177.5M

7. Iowa $160M

8. Louisiana 143M

9. Nebraska $96M

10. Arkansas $83M

HAIL STORM SAFETY TIPS

THINGS TO CONSIDER DOING BEFORE A POTENTIAL HAIL STORM, PER STATE FARM