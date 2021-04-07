‘Oh, hail!’ Arkansas in Top 10 for hail claims, per State Farm

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas was in the Top 10 for both hail claims and paid hail claims in the United States by State Farm insurance.

In 2020, Arkansas had 11,000 hail claims and State Farm paid $83 million in hail claims.

Over the last two years, both hail claims and amounts paid have almost doubled in Arkansas, according to State Farm data.

HAIL CLAIMS PAID IN ARKANSAS

  • 2019: $45 million
  • 2020: $83 million

HAIL CLAIMS IN ARKANSAS

  • 2019: 5,600
  • 2020: 10,600

TOP 10 STATES: 2020 HAIL CLAIMS

  • 1. Texas 56k
  • 2. Illinois 40k
  • 3. Missouri 26k
  • 4. Minnesota 23k
  • 5. Colorado 20k
  • 6. Oklahoma 18K
  • 7. Iowa 16K
  • 8. Louisiana 14K
  • 9. Arkansas 11K
  • 10. Nebraska 9K

TOP 10 STATES: 2020 HAIL CLAIMS PAID

  • 1. Texas $474m
  • 2. Illinois $394m
  • 3. Minnesota $259m
  • 4. Missouri $237m
  • 5. Colorado $207m
  • 6. Oklahoma $177.5M
  • 7. Iowa $160M
  • 8. Louisiana 143M
  • 9. Nebraska $96M
  • 10. Arkansas $83M

HAIL STORM SAFETY TIPS

THINGS TO CONSIDER DOING BEFORE A POTENTIAL HAIL STORM, PER STATE FARM

  • Bring pets inside. Protect pets from hail by bringing them inside or in some type of protected shelter.
  • Shelter vehicles. When possible, move vehicles into the garage or some other place where it will be sheltered.
  • Shelter outdoor items. When possible, bring outdoor furniture, potted plants, or anything that can be damaged inside.
  • Be prepared for electrical outages. A hailstorm can disrupt electrical service and is often accompanied by other severe weather events, such as hurricanes and tornadoes. Some people choose to have a backup plan by having a generator to provide temporary power during outages.
  • Listen to weather alerts. Abide by weather watch alerts. A severe thunderstorm watch means that a storm poses an immediate threat to the people and property in its path. 

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers