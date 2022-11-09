EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges.

One of the suspects was Broderick L. Carter, 36, who was the step-brother to the victim of the shooting, 30-year-old Johntavian Hill. Carter was arrested on November 6, 2022, after an 8 hour standoff with officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department at his home.

The other suspect, 30-year-old Charles E. Mitchell, III, was taken into custody by Oklahoma police on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Both men had been identified as suspects during the El Dorado police investigation into the shooting.

Arrest warrants were issued for both men on charges of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, possession of a firearm by certain persons and penalty enhancements for engaging in violent criminal group activity and for felony with a firearm.

El Dorado officers arrived to Hill’s residence when they got the call and found the victim lying motionless on the floor of the living room and he was pronounced dead on the scene.. A preliminary medical examiner’s report that was released Monday by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock said he sustained 10 gunshot wounds, nine in his back and one in the back of his head.

Investigators have said they believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the stepbrothers.