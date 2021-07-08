Olympian Simone Biles headlines ‘Gold Over America Tour’ coming to North Little Rock in October

Around Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

Simone Biles lands after competing on the vault during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Olympian Simone Biles will be headlining the Gold Over America Tour’ presented by Athleta on Sunday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

The tour is described as a high-energy gymnastics-meets-pop concert spectacular that will feature an all-star team of female gymnastic champions spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 22 and will be available at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information about VIP packages and a chance to participate in the show finale of the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, click HERE.

