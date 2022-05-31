CRITTEMDEN COUNTY, Ark. — One person has died following a plane crash Tuesday morning in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

A Cessna plane took off from DeWitt-Spain Airport near downtown Memphis and crashed in a farm field near Dacus Lake, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened around 9 a.m.

The NTSB says the agency is investigating the crash.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting NTSB and FAA in the crash investigation.

