Two brothers swept up by rushing water in Carroll County, one drowns the other missing

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person drowned over the weekend at a low water bridge and another person is still missing.

Carroll County Dispatch received a call of persons in the water and a possible drowning at the low water bridge on County Road 818.

Deputies were dispatched to the location along with Alpena FD, Green Forest FD, Oak Grove FD, Southern EMS and the Mennonite Search and Rescue.

Reports were that two brothers were at the location getting ready to leave.

Sher Soe, 22 of Green Forest, told friends he was going to let the water sweep him away and ride the current down the creek.

According to witnesses, Sher walked out and the water swept him off his feet, causing him to be pulled into the rushing creek (into a water vortex) just below the low water bridge and was sucked under by the strong current.

Waeh Soe, 27, also of Green Forest, witnessed his brother being swept under and jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him.

Waeh was also taken under by the current. A third person witnessed the incident transpire and went into the water to assist the two brothers. The person was able to escape the rushing waters and return to shore.

The body of Sher Soe was recovered downstream, a short time later by persons who were also in the area. Sher was pronounced dead by the coroner later on the scene.

Divers with the Mennonite Search & Rescue Team are attempting to locate Waeh Soe and the operation is still underway.