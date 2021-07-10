Ongoing feud leads to drive-by shooting in Miller County, Ashdown man charged

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A Southwest Arkansas man is facing several felony charges following a drive-by shooting in Miller County over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Neil Williams Jr. is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault (Class D Felony) and 11 counts of terroristic act (Class B Felony).

The shooting happened on Sunday, July 4 around 1:00 p.m. MCSO deputies say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Miller County Road 139 about gunshots being fired. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that someone had fired multiple shots from a car into the home where several people were inside.

None of the victims were injured, and Miller County deputies launched an investigation. After conducting interviews and processing the crime scene, authorities say Williams and the victims at the home had an ongoing feud, which led to the shooting.

The Ashdown Police Department assisted MSCO by taking Williams into custody at his home on Thursday, July 8.

Williams was taken to the Miller County Detention Center where he was booked on his charges. He will remain in custody pending his first judicial appearance.

