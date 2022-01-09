Over 40,000 lbs. of marijuana sold in Arkansas dispensaries in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says the state’s 37 medical marijuana dispensaries sold more than 40,000 pounds of the plant in 2021.

The Natural State surpassed $500 million spent on medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

The state collected around $34 million in taxes on dispensary sales in 2021 and patients spent about $260 million dollars on marijuana.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville was a big part of those sales, leading the state with more than 4,000 pounds sold.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that 79,000 Arkansans have active medical marijuana patient cards.

