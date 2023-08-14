LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Pulaski County Special School District said that a security officer died Monday after being hit by a vehicle outside of Joe T. Robinson Elementary School on the first day of school.

School district officials said security officer Victor Montgomery was directing traffic on Highway 10 and Cantrell Road between Robinson High School and Robinson Elementary when the crash happened.

The vehicle traveling westbound drug Montgomery several yards in the road before coming to a stop, officials said.

Montgomery was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injures.

“Officer Montgomery may be gone but he will not be forgotten,” Joe T. Robinson High School principal Dr. Jay Pickering said. “Paw Paw will forever be in our hearts and the halls of Robinson High.”

PCSSD security officer Victor Montgomery

Arkansas State Police said the driver was not a parent or employee and is cooperating with police officials as the investigation continues.

State troopers said the driver consented to testing and there was no suspected impairment. The driver was detained and police officials said that charges are pending in this case.

Officer Montgomery had been with PCSSD for seven years, serving Robinson High School and assisting with traffic at the elementary school.