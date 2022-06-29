LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For three consecutive days this week, the gas prices in Arkansas have dropped one penny at a time.

AAA reported Wednesday that the average gas price in the state dropped to $4.42 per gallon. Diesel fuel has remained at $5.38 per gallon since Monday.

Drivers in Greene County are paying the lowest at the pumps with an average of $4.11 per gallon. Drivers in Montgomery County are paying the most at the pumps with an average of $4.86 per gallon.

Throughout the central part of the state, Pine Bluff has the highest gas average of $4.44 per gallon. Gas prices in Hot Springs are averaging around $4.36 per gallon. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, gas is averaging at $4.35 per gallon.

The national gas average is $4.86 per gallon, down two cents from Tuesday.

