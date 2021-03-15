Perry County Sheriff’s Office searching for triple shooting suspect

PERRY COUNTY, Ark.- The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a triple shooting.

Deputies say George Jesse White, 42 of Houston, Arkansas, is wanted in connection to shooting three people on Friday night at Sweet Home Loop.

Officials say one of the victims is paralyzed from the waist down.

Deputies say White is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees White or knows where he may be is asked to not approach him but call the Perry County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 501-889-2333 or local law enforcement agency.

