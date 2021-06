CABOT, Ark. – A person was shot by a Lonoke County deputy early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

According to investigators, the incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Highway 89, just south of Cabot.

The person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

BREAKING: This is the scene of the deputy involved shooting off Highway 89 in Lonoke County. It happened in the parking lot of Mahoney’s Body Shop around 3 this morning. Shop owner says he heard shots, ran over where a person was lying on the ground, and rushed to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/d1w2iNBTOl — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) June 23, 2021

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

This is a developing story