Pettigrew man dies after altercation with homeowner

by: Justin Trobaugh

Posted: / Updated:

PETTIGREW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Micah Gene Franklin, 45, of Pettigrew died December 1 after engaging in an altercation with a homeowner on Highway 16, according to the Madison County Sheriff Office.

The disturbance began when Franklin arrived trying to gain access into a residence. After the owner repeatedly ordered Franklin to leave the property, the altercation turned physical.

The Sheriff Office says the resident drew his weapon after he was overpowered by Franklin. The homeowner managed to keep possession of his firearm and fired one round at Franklin striking him in the chest.

Franklin fled the scene in his vehicle. He drove east on Highway 16 for about half of a mile before driving off the highway, going through a fence, and finally stopping in a field.

Franklin showed no signs of life when deputies found him. He was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. by the Madison County Coroner.

The Madison County Sheriff Office is continuing the investigation.

